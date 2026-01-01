Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of IonQ by 119.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IonQ by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 432,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,285,364.24. This trade represents a 18.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 60,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,124.60. This represents a 24.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $5,992,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.IonQ’s revenue was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

