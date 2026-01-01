XML Financial LLC Has $12.13 Million Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

XML Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BAC opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $56.54.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

