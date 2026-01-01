YANKCOM Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 87,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $33,507,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $5,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $413.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.10.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $344.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.71%.

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

