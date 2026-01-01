Insulet Corporation $PODD Stock Position Reduced by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC decreased its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 54.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

Insulet Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PODD stock opened at $284.24 on Thursday. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $230.05 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.14 and a 200-day moving average of $312.57.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

