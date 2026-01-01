Yarbrough Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Yarbrough Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 31,467 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $264.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.65. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $221.96 and a one year high of $367.09. The company has a market capitalization of $248.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 96,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $567,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,192,354.84. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 161,784 shares of company stock worth $38,357,182 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.68.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

