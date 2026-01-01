Ninety One UK Ltd Has $95.81 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,870,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.09% of Tetra Tech worth $95,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.