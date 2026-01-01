Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,066,731 Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,066,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,735,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of Robinhood Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 49,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,549,893.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,150.40. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $170,865,100.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,936,763 shares of company stock valued at $371,050,559 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

