Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 249,551 Shares of Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,104,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,551 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Coupang worth $132,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupang by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 12.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Coupang from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $372,662.94. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 147,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,795.54. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Coupang had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.16%.The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

