Ninety One UK Ltd Buys Shares of 280,228 Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 280,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,910,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.48% of Generac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Generac by 40.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,338,000 after acquiring an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $53,138,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 749,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,314,000 after purchasing an additional 291,012 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Generac by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 356,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 276,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 542,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,365,831.38. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $136.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.92%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Roth Capital set a $184.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

