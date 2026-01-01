TFO Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $619,000 Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mustard Seed Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 169,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Sard Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $291,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

