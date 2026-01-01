Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,230 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $54,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.