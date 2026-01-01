Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 506,396 Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 506,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,851,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Synopsys at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Synopsys by 120.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 203.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $469.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.71 and a 200-day moving average of $503.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $602.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.