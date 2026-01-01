Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Mastercard worth $689,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $570.96 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $555.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $610.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.48.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

