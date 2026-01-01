Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 8,814 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,601,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 2.37% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $538,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,010,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 46.9% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 11,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $18,234,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 284,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,769,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $185.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $178.64 and a 52-week high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

