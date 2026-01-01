Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Stake Decreased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.66% of Booking worth $1,158,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 400.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas set a $6,100.00 price target on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6,100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 price target on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,149.23.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,000. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,000. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock worth $17,193,557. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,355.33 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $172.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5,118.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5,370.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $83.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.