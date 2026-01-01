Ninety One UK Ltd Has $457.84 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.31% of S&P Global worth $457,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,868,750,000 after buying an additional 315,916 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,502,000 after acquiring an additional 730,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,889,000 after acquiring an additional 42,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $2,188,945,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,186,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $522.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $158.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.93.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

