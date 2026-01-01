Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Cipher Mining Inc. $CIFR

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,273 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIFR. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cipher Mining to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

In other Cipher Mining news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 35,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $536,380.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,368,691.60. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Newsome sold 21,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $349,790.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 172,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,046.76. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,970,973 shares of company stock valued at $102,884,253. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

CIFR stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.91.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $106.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

