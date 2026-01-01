Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,054,129 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 10,744,515 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,151,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,151,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. Citigroup downgraded Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cemex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cemex from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cemex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cemex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Cemex Price Performance

Shares of Cemex stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cemex has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Cemex had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cemex will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Cemex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Cemex by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cemex by 256.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cemex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Cemex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in Cemex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemex Company Profile

Cemex (NYSE: CX) is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex’s product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

