Short Interest in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Drops By 25.5%

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 294,055 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 394,833 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 962,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 962,306 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,256,000 after acquiring an additional 851,110 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,215,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,922,000 after purchasing an additional 156,187 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165,663 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,318,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,654,000 after purchasing an additional 191,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,886,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,829,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $487.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38. The company has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.