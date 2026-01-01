Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Down 26.1% in December

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,311 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 5,835 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,669 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,669 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ JSM opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Navient Co SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) is a series of senior unsecured notes issued by Navient Corporation. The notes carry a fixed annual interest rate of 6.00% and mature on December 15, 2043. As unsecured obligations, they rank pari passu with all of Navient’s other unsubordinated debt and are structurally subordinated to any secured borrowings.

Interest on these notes is payable semi-annually on June 15 and December 15 of each year. Beginning December 15, 2023, Navient has the option to redeem the notes, in whole or in part, at a specified redemption price plus accrued interest, subject to the terms set forth in the governing indenture under which the notes were issued and trade under the ticker symbol JSM.

Navient Corporation, the issuer behind this debt issue, provides asset management and business processing solutions to education loan portfolios in the United States.

