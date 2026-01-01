Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 16.9% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $64,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,442,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%

VBR stock opened at $211.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $218.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

