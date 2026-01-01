165,923 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Purchased by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 165,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.1% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.3005 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

