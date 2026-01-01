Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,606,000 after purchasing an additional 306,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,488,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,371,000 after buying an additional 114,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,308,000 after acquiring an additional 102,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,330,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,178,000 after acquiring an additional 206,820 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $638,968,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total value of $20,414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 175,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,096,492.30. This trade represents a 28.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $472,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,172.50. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 88,289 shares of company stock worth $25,669,425 in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $278.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $310.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $316.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

