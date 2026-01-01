Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 386.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,189 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,506 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $31,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,057,000 after acquiring an additional 40,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $169.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.39. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Sunday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

