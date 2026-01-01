Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,158 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $153.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.86 and a 200 day moving average of $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $157.82.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays set a $172.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

