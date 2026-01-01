Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Acquired by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Allegion accounts for 1.8% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth $93,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth about $215,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $159.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.82. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $180.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 27.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.13.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

