Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Altria Group by 400.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MO stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 319.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Featured Articles

