RxSight, Inc. $RXST Stock Holdings Lifted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,999 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of RxSight worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 161.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of RxSight by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 87,989 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in RxSight by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RxSight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RxSight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of RxSight from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $428.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. RxSight had a negative net margin of 25.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. RxSight’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RxSight, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced intraocular lens (IOL) systems for patients undergoing cataract surgery and lens replacement procedures. The company’s flagship product, the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), is designed to provide customized vision correction by allowing non?invasive post?operative adjustments. Using ultraviolet light, surgeons can fine?tune the lens power after implantation to achieve optimal visual outcomes, reducing reliance on glasses or contact lenses and enhancing patient satisfaction.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, RxSight has pursued regulatory clearances and market access across multiple regions.

