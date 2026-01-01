Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,316 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 191.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Radian Group by 1,049.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 13,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $496,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RDN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NYSE RDN opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.83. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $303.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.77 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 45.90%.Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian’s core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

