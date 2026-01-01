Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cabot by 95.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Cabot by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CBT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cabot from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Cabot stock opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. Cabot Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $92.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.02 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

