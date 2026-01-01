ANZ Group Holdings Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $1.20 (ASX:AN3PK)

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.201 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 116.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers. The company also provides asset financing for small business owners, medium and large commercial customers, high net worth individuals, and family groups. In addition, it offers working capital and liquidity solutions, including documentary trade, supply chain and commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing services; loan products, loan syndication, loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services; and risk management services.

