Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.23 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.231 per share on Sunday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 120.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a 1.4% increase from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.21.

Westpac Banking Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.