Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPK) Increases Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.115 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 107.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 0.9% increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.11.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.