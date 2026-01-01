Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 13,133 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $73,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

NYSE FND opened at $60.88 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.27 per share, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,100. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

