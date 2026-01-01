Voya Investment Management LLC Has $791,000 Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764,349 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $4,312,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $324.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.52 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.90%.Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks nudged Q1 2027 EPS up to $0.51 from $0.50 — a small upgrade that suggests a slightly better start to 2027 than previously modeled.

Zacks nudged Q1 2027 EPS up to $0.51 from $0.50 — a small upgrade that suggests a slightly better start to 2027 than previously modeled. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks left the consensus full?year estimate unchanged at $2.10, so market consensus remains higher than Zacks’ revised internal outlook.

Zacks left the consensus full?year estimate unchanged at $2.10, so market consensus remains higher than Zacks’ revised internal outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its FY2026 EPS forecast to $1.61 from $1.69, the largest downward revision in the note — this reduces medium?term earnings expectations and is the primary negative driver for sentiment.

Zacks cut its FY2026 EPS forecast to $1.61 from $1.69, the largest downward revision in the note — this reduces medium?term earnings expectations and is the primary negative driver for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Multiple quarterly trims: Q2 2026 to $0.37 (from $0.39), Q3 2026 to $0.40 (from $0.43), Q4 2026 to $0.46 (from $0.47), Q3 2027 to $0.48 (from $0.49), and Q4 2025 to $0.36 (from $0.37) — these cumulative cuts point to slightly weaker near?term cash flow expectations.

Multiple quarterly trims: Q2 2026 to $0.37 (from $0.39), Q3 2026 to $0.40 (from $0.43), Q4 2026 to $0.46 (from $0.47), Q3 2027 to $0.48 (from $0.49), and Q4 2025 to $0.36 (from $0.37) — these cumulative cuts point to slightly weaker near?term cash flow expectations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed FY2025 and FY2027 estimates marginally (FY2025 to $1.75 from $1.76; FY2027 to $1.98 from $1.99), signaling a broadly cautious stance across multiple years rather than a single outlier quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company’s core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

