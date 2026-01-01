IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Shares Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.18. 332,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 431% from the average session volume of 62,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32. The company has a market cap of C$20.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.49.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

