TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 60,839 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,104,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,839 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 25.8% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $158,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.