Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 16,801 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.09% of Waste Management worth $82,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $218,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.0% in the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 45,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $219.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.14 and its 200 day moving average is $220.25. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Featured Articles

