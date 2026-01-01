Hecla Mining Company $HL Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,219,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 103,009 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.93% of Hecla Mining worth $75,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Roth Capital set a $8.75 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 148,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,225,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 347,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,030. The trade was a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $4,030,679.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 906,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,601,705.40. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,655. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.4%

HL opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hecla Mining Company has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.35%.Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 67.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

