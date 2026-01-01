Ninety One UK Ltd Has $38.20 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,571 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.08% of Corteva worth $38,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 42.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Corteva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average is $69.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid?2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

See Also

