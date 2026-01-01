My Personal CFO LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

My Personal CFO LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,845 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,253,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $290.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $298.64. The stock has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.