Ninety One UK Ltd Invests $192.73 Million in The Boeing Company $BA

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 892,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,734,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.12% of Boeing at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Boeing won a large F?15 contract — the Pentagon awarded an $8.6 billion deal to supply up to 50 F?15s to Israel (25 firm, option for 25 more), which should bolster defense backlog and near?term revenue visibility. Boeing Wins $8.6 Billion Fighter Jet Contract
- Positive Sentiment: The Pentagon awarded Boeing a $2.7 billion contract for post?production support of Apache helicopters — adds steady services revenue and supports aftermarket cash flow. Boeing awarded $2.7 billion contract for Apache helicopter support, Pentagon says
- Positive Sentiment: High?profile investors and firms are bullish: hedge?fund manager Dan Niles named BA a top pick for 2026 (citing backlog and improving cash flow), and Tigress Financial has reiterated a Buy/raised price targets — supportive for sentiment and potential multiple expansion. Dan Niles Loves Boeing Stock (NYSE:BA) in 2026; Current Investors Less Certain
- Neutral Sentiment: Boeing’s eVTOL unit, Wisk Aero, got media attention as an “under?the?radar” asset — long?term optionality but not an immediate earnings driver. Meet Wisk Aero: The under-the-radar eVTOL player owned by Boeing
- Neutral Sentiment: Market pieces and screeners (Zacks/MarketBeat) flag BA as a trending/value industrial name in sector rotation themes — this supports investor interest but is not new company?specific news. The Boeing Company (BA) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Counterpoints: newsletter/analysis pieces highlight three reasons BA is risky and suggest alternatives — reminders of production, labor and operational headwinds that could pressure margins or valuation if issues re?emerge. 3 Reasons BA is Risky and 1 Stock to Buy Instead
Boeing Stock Performance
Shares of Boeing stock opened at $217.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.50. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy purchased 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,704.96. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
