Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.40% of AutoZone worth $286,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 700.0% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,510.00 to $4,318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,700.00 to $4,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AutoZone from $4,262.00 to $4,234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,317.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. George acquired 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,398.13 per share, with a total value of $492,728.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,341.58. This represents a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,400. This represents a 41.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 347 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,256. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,391.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,680.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,869.61. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,162.00 and a 1 year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $32.69 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $32.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do?it?yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

