Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,716 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.48% of Aercap worth $335,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Aercap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Aercap in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aercap by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Aercap in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aercap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

Aercap Stock Performance

AER opened at $143.68 on Thursday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $146.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.03.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

