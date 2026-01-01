Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,611,873 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 196,952 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.73% of Cheniere Energy worth $378,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,180,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 30,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,703,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $595,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $194.37 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.57.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $261.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.53.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

