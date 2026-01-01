My Personal CFO LLC Invests $565,000 in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. My Personal CFO LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 191,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 254,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 49,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSI stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $887.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSI was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

