My Personal CFO LLC Acquires Shares of 38,411 AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000. AstraZeneca comprises 1.1% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,745,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,032 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14,797.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,306,000 after buying an additional 2,307,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2,389.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after buying an additional 1,961,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,255,000 after buying an additional 1,605,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 64.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,783,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,662 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $91.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $285.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 16.17%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

