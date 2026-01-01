My Personal CFO LLC Purchases Shares of 28,299 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 163.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,518,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,087,000 after buying an additional 7,775,179 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,749,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,085 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,821,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,434 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 976.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,436 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

