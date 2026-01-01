My Personal CFO LLC Purchases Shares of 28,299 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2026

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHXFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 163.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,518,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,087,000 after buying an additional 7,775,179 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,749,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,085 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,821,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,434 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 976.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,436 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.