My Personal CFO LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $190.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $193.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.86.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

