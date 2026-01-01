Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Increases Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd owned 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 964.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 184.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 48.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $108.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.92. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.72 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 126.58%. The company had revenue of $330.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.